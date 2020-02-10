1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Highlands School Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District The Phoenix Center

Monday is National Umbrella Day

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – We typically associate rainy days with the month of April, but Monday is when you should be celebrating one of the most useful inventions ever.

February 10 is National Umbrella Day.

The umbrella dates back more than 4,000 years.

Primitive parasols were used in places like ancient Egypt and Greece to shield people from the hot sun.

But the Chinese are credited with inventing the first umbrellas used for rain.

Since then the umbrella has been through many change. From its status as a stylish accessory in England to miniature folding umbrellas, it’s all about staying dry!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store