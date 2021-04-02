More Amtrak routes in southeast proposed in Biden plan

National

by: The Associated Press, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(From: Amtrak)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WSPA) — More direct train service between Raleigh and Richmond and passenger service to Asheville and Wilmington are included in Amtrak’s plan for $80 billion in federal dollars, proposed as part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan announced this week.

The Charlotte Observer reports Amtrak, which would receive the money, released its “Amtrak Connects US” plan for enhanced and new services across the nation.

The plan includes the Raleigh-to-Richmond line, as well as new routes to Wilmington and Asheville and new service from Charlotte to Greenville, South Carolina, Atlanta and beyond.

Asheville hasn’t had passenger rail service since 1975.

Amtrak projects that the new and improved routes nationwide would add around 20 million more passengers by 2035.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store