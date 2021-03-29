Mount Rushmore closed amid ‘active and dangerous’ wildfires

FILE – This March 22, 2019, file photo shows Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have shut down Mount Rushmore and forced evacuations of some residents in an area west of Rapid City.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that agencies are responding to a “major fire” in the Nemo area, about 15 miles northwest of Rapid City.

High winds blowing out of the west are pushing the fire east.

Authorities said that fire led to evacuations along about a half-dozen roads and subdivisions.

The Sheriff’s Department calls it “a very active and dangerous scene.”

Another blaze southwest of Rapid City caused Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close.

South Dakota transportation officials have shut down Interstate 90 for a 42-mile stretch because of the fires.