GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is collaborating with NERF to create something new.

NERF’s new NERF Pro Gelfire X MrBeast Full Auto Blaster features hydrated sounds that burst on impact, details from a press release indicated. It also has a massive capacity and delivers high-performance blasting. It comes hydrated in the box, already loaded. The rounds fire at high velocity and burst as soon as it hits the target. To see what else it includes, click here.

The new item is available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada at Hasbro Pulse, Walmart, Target and Amazon.

