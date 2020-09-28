Multiple Microsoft services down across U.S.

RENTON, WA – MAY 4: Microsoft products are on display at a Fry’s electronic store May 4, 2007 in Renton, Washington. Microsoft stocks rose on Friday as they considered a merger with Yahoo. (Photo by Kevin P. Casey/Getty Images)

Users of several different Microsoft services reported problems Monday afternoon, according to website Downdetector.com.

The outages appeared to affect users across the country.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” Microsoft said in a tweet.

The affected products include Office 365, Outlook, Teams, Azure, OneDrive and SharePoint.

Reports appeared to come in shortly after 2 p.m. PST.

This is a developing story.