NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine is heralding the completion of a huge new rocket for the program aimed at putting a man and woman on the moon.

Bridenstine was in New Orleans on Monday for an up-close look at the first, newly completed “core stage” rocket of NASA’s Space Launch System.

Later this month, the core stage will be transported on the Mississippi River by barge from New Orleans to Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

It is set to undergo tests there before being taken to Cape Canaveral.

NASA’s goal is to put a man and woman on the moon by 2024.

An employee walks up to two of the four rocket engines of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) as the Artemis 1 rocket core stage is assembled at the NASA Michoud Assembly Center in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

