(CNN)- March 9th is National Barbie Day!

It’s also the iconic doll’s 61st birthday.

Barbie debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9th, 1959.

The first Barbie wore a black and white swimsuit and had the full name of Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Barbie has enjoyed more than 150 careers in her lifetime.