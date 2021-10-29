National Christmas Tree begins voyage from Pennsylvania to DC

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations for the Christmas season are already underway in Washington D.C. as a Christmas tree from a farm in Pennsylvania’s Snyder County began its voyage to the nation’s capital Friday morning.

Darryl Bowersox grew up working on his grandfather’s farm, purchased in 1954. Decades later, he owns Hill View Christmas Tree Farm in Middleburg.

“I look at this, not so much from my own standpoint, but what it means to the area,” said Bowersox.

After more than three decades of growing the 28-and-a-half foot tree, Bowersox decided to donate it to the nation as the 2021 National Christmas Tree, which will be lit by President Biden. A trailer carrying the massive tree departed for Washington D.C. just after 9:00 a.m. according to Nexstar’s WBRE/WYOU.

“The family and I talked it over and given the significance of the tree, what it not only means to the industry, but to the county because it is the National Christmas Tree, we decided we would donate it,” said Bowersox.

His son, Ben Bowersox, is the one who convinced him to submit the tree.

“I pressured him into it because I saw the opportunity and he didn’t. I just kept on pressuring him to do it and then he told me he sent an email and then it all rolled out from there,” said Ben.

Darryl said he’s proud the Christmas tree is coming from his farm, but is even prouder it’s coming from Central Pennsylvania.

“Yes, the tree is going to Washington, but we’ve got a sizable amount of dirt from Snyder County that’s going to be now in the National Mall,” Darryl explained.

When asked what he thought his grandfather and father would think about the monumental day, Darryl said, “I think he’d be speechless. I don’t think he could’ve possibly dreamed something like this would be even remotely possible, but I know both of them would be tremendously proud.”

This is sure to be a Christmas season this family will never forget, as the Bowersox family is invited to the National Tree Lighting Ceremony in December.