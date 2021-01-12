‘Nature is under siege’: Study finds insect population shrinking 1 to 2 percent each year

A Monarch butterfly pauses in a field of Goldenrod at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(NEXSTAR) – Earth’s insects are faring poorly.

That’s according to a new special issue from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science released Tuesday.

According to the report, Earth is likely losing one to two percent of its insect population every year due to a series of interlocking causes, such as climate change, light pollution, agriculture, invasive species and deforestation.

“Nature is under siege,” the study authors write.

“In the last 10,000 years the human population has grown from 1 million to 7.8 billion,” they continue. “Much of Earth’s arable lands are already in agriculture, millions of acres of tropical forest are cleared each year, atmospheric CO 2 levels are at their highest concentrations in more than 3 million years, and climates are erratically and steadily changing from pole to pole, triggering unprecedented droughts, fires, and floods across continents.”

Losing insects can have drastic consequences for the planet. We’re dependent on them for the pollination of food, the control of weeds and pests and for the creation of fertile soil.

“Clearly,” the study authors write, “severe insect declines can potentially have global ecological and economic consequences.”

Monitoring insect populations is a trying task. There are more than one million described species of insects — some 4.5 to 7 million remain unnamed — and data remains limited, especially compared to that of vertebrates.

Nonetheless, support for insect research is growing, thanks to increased public awareness and legislation such as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.

And yet, as the study notes, “Changes in national leadership can easily reverse environmental initiatives.” The study specifically singles out the administration of Donald Trump as instituting federal policy changes that “are inimical to conserving biodiversity.”

This can have dire consequences, especially for the most vulnerable populations.

“Time is not on our side,” the study authors write, “and urgent action is needed on behalf of nature.”