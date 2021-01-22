NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, right chests the ball past Tottenham Hotspur’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as he scores the opening goal of the match during an English Premier League soccer match in Manchester, England. Trying to gauge what it can sell directly to cord cutters, NBC is launching its direct-to-consumer Premier League product with the start of the season this weekend. The company still will air about 250 matches on its television networks, mostly NBCSN, NBC and CNBC. But 130 games are being moved to its stream. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)

NBC will shut down the NBC Sports Network at the end of the year.

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua announced the move Friday in an internal memo to staff.

“At the conclusion of 2021, we have decided that the best strategic next step for our Sports Group and the entire Company is to wind down NBCSN completely,” Bevacqua said in the memo.

NBC Sports Network is best known for carrying NHL and English Premier League games as well as NASCAR and IndyCar races. It also carries a significant amount of programming during the Olympics.

NBC will parcel out events between USA Network and its Peacock streaming service.