New 3D technology could help speed up airport security checks

(CBS News) – Removing liquids and laptops from your bag could soon be a thing of the past at airports across Britain and at some airports in the U.S.

All major airports in the UK will soon be required to install new 3D technology meant to speed up security checks.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says, “It means, for the passenger, no more taking your laptop out, no more taking your phone out, no more having to take liquids and separate all those things.”

The new scanners work like a CT machine in a hospital, allowing screeners to zoom in and rotate a carry-on bag for a 360-degree view.

More than a dozen major airports in the U.S. are already using the technology including LAX, New York’s JFK and Chicago’s O’Hare. London’s Heathrow Airport is the first in the UK to test out the equipment.

The technology isn’t just being installed to save travelers time. Airport authorities say it’s also a way to improve security.

John Holland-Kaye, CEO of Heathrow, says, “We will be able to detect things that we can’t currently detect, and we can anticipate some of the threats that might be coming at us from threats such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, and we can get ahead of the enemy.”

Aviation experts say the machines create such a clear picture of what’s inside a bag, security staff can easily detect explosives.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all major airports in the UK to install the new scanners by the end of 2022.

The TSA plans to install the 3D scanners in other airports across the U.S. in the coming years.