New Orleans news anchor among 2 killed in plane crash

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG/AP) — Two people died Friday in a plane crash in New Orleans.

Officials said the small plane crashed in a field near Jordan and Morrison.

One of the people who died in the crash was WVUE news anchor Nancy Parker. The pilot was also killed in the crash.

The station said the 53-year-old journalist was shooting a story in a stunt plane when the crash occurred.

A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the plane was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft that it crashed about a half mile south of the airport under unknown circumstances.