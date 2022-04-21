Skip to content
WSPA 7NEWS
Spartanburg
77°
Spartanburg
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Carolina Blends and Brews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Diane Lee’s Here to Help
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Let’s Eat
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Automotive News
Top Stories
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers
SRO placed on administrative leave after fight at …
VIDEO: Bear walks through backyard in Union Co.
Video
Man loses life savings in ‘SIM swap’ phone scheme
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
📡 Radar
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏆 Basketball Challenge Contest
🏈 Carolina Panthers
China 2022
Clemson Tigers
🏀 College Basketball
College Sports
🏀 Greenville March Madness
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
NASCAR
NFL
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Wednesday’s softball playoffs
Video
Top Stories
ACC looks at football scheduling change
Clemson’s Bridgeman named ACC Golfer of the Year
Panthers sign top draft pick
Charleston upends Clemson
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Try Plexaderm Today!
Video
Top Stories
Meet Author Carl Sharperson Jr.
Video
Top Stories
Honoring Those Who Serve at The BMW Charity Pro-Am
Video
Tommy Colones Memorial Scholarship Awarded to Wade …
Video
Centre Stage Presents The Color Purple
Video
Misting Products
Video
Community
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Black History Month
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Patriot’s Kitchen in Clinton, S.C.
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at El Centenario Mexican Cuisine in Greenwood, …
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Gather Uptown in Walhalla, S.C.
Video
Italian American Heritage Festival
Video
Let’s Eat at Rural Seed in Columbus, N.C.
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Nexstar Media Wire
Driver busted with SUV stuffed into U-Haul
Top Nexstar Media Wire Headlines
Oil & gas lease sales canceled in Alaska, Gulf of …
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoenas to five GOP lawmakers
Child Tax Credit tool reopens for missing payments
Close
You have been added to 7NEWS Morning Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
7NEWS Morning Update
Sign Up