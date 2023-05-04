Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory on March 24, 2023. (Ben Hasty/Reading Eagle via AP)

WEST READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report concerning the deadly chocolate factory explosion that occurred in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

The board’s preliminary reports indicate that natural gas fueled the March 24 explosion and fire at the R.M. Palmer Co. factory — something investigators suspected from the beginning.

The report added, however, that there was no reported spike in gas usage or any work being done on the gas mains prior to the explosion. The “source” of the explosion is still under investigation, the NTSB said.

Interviews conducted with employees after the accident revealed that workers in two of the factory’s buildings noticed unpleasant odors on the afternoon of the incident, just before the blast. Those working in one building — identified by the NTSB as Building 2 — were sanitizing equipment when they detected an odor of natural gas. Those in Building 1 reported detecting a similar sulfuric smell.

“The employees in Building 1 recalled the smell of rotten eggs around the same time,” the NTSB wrote.

At least one worker told the Associated Press she notified management of the odor a half-hour before the explosion. When the blast occurred, that same woman caught fire and fell through the floor into a vat of liquid chocolate.

The NTSB’s report that there were “about 35 office staff and 70 production employees” working in the factor’s two buildings at the time.

Seven people died in the explosion, and eleven others were injured.

The R.M. Palmer Co. has offered condolences, but has said it can’t comment on the explosion or “any allegations that may be made in litigation,” citing the ongoing federal probe, the Associated Press reported.

“Our employees’ safety and health has always been, and will continue to be, of paramount importance,” the company said in an April 13 statement.

The NTSB’s full report is available on the agency’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.