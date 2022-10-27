(WJW) — Ready or not, here it comes: the time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6.

But did you know? It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time a year-round thing.

To become law, the bill would next have to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and then onto Pres. Joe Biden’s desk for approval.

While Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, recently told the Hill the switch isn’t a huge priority, they are trying to work on it.

“If we can accomplish anything, it wouldn’t be until the fall,” said Pallone.

If it’s passed, the bill would not take effect until November 2023. So that doesn’t change anything this fall or even next spring.