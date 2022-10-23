GRIFFITH, Ind. (WXIN) — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County, Indiana, came upon something different: skeletal remains.

The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The hunter was searching for downed duck, the department said, and immediately called 911 after finding what appeared to be bones sticking out from under a piece of clothing. State conservation officers and local police responded to the scene.

The remains were soon confirmed to be human, DNR said, and were recovered by both conservation officers and Lake County Sheriff’s Office dive team members.

The identity of the remains was unknown Sunday, according to DNR, and an investigation was ongoing.