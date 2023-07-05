LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Authorities are continuing to search near freeways and in wooded areas around Lansing, Michigan for any sign of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, who has been missing since Sunday.

Cole-Smith was abducted Sunday night after her mother was stabbed and physically assaulted, police said earlier this week.

A suspect, 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice of Detroit, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder and aggravated domestic violence. Trice, the woman’s former boyfriend, has also been accused of kidnapping Cole-Smith.

Authorities say Trice stole the woman’s car, taking Cole-Smith with him, and drove from Lansing to metro Detroit. While Trice is in custody, police say the 2-year-old girl wasn’t in the car when he was arrested.

Now, Cole-Smith’s father says he is just trying his best to stay strong day by day. He tells Nexstar’s WLNS he is sure he will see Wynter again.

“I miss my baby, I miss her. I miss her so much. It’s really eating me alive. Like, every morning waking up, crying myself to sleep,” said Almount Smith.

“She’s very expressive. Like emotional. She’s so cute, adorable, and she gets along with everybody. So sadly, she trusted him, so she may not have even given it a second thought,” he continued.

Smith, a college football player at the University of Tennessee at Martin, said he dropped everything the minute he learned the news.

“Her mom called me like 10 or 20 minutes after it happened. I was at school, and I didn’t know how to react. I was scared. I have not slept since I heard the news,” her father said.

Smith says he and Wynter’s mother are staying strong but each day is a struggle.

“It’s getting hard day by day, but I have to do it I just have to know she’s out there somewhere.”

He says any support helps him hold his head up and remain hopeful that he’ll hold Wynter sooner than later.

“Just finding her, that’s the only goal. That’s the only thing on my mind. Like nothing else matters right now”

Smith says he doesn’t know much about Trice.

Trice was denied bond during a court hearing in Ingham County.

Authorities and volunteers continue to search high and low for any clues that can help find Wynter. State police have urged people with security or Ring cameras to check “for anything that seems out of the ordinary.”

“We speak for everyone, specifically the mother and the family, when we say we just want Wynter home safe,” said Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee. The chief added that divers, dogs, drones and helicopters have been involved in the search.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who knows where to find Wynter. She is a Black child with braided hair who was last seen wearing a white shirt with rainbows.

If you’ve seen or know anything that can help call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.