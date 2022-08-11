(NEXSTAR) – Sorry, Ferrari owners.

Ferrari North America, Inc., is recalling tens of thousands of luxury vehicles over a potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap, which may contribute to a loss of brake function and increase the risk of crashing.

The recall, announced in late July, affects a possible 23,555 cars across 19 different models, including units from model years as far back as 2005. Only about 1% of the vehicles are actually estimated to contain the defect, according to a recall report.

“The brake fluid reservoir cap may not vent properly, creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir, and resulting in a brake fluid leak that may lead to a partial or total loss of brake function,” reads a summary of the issue posted to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A complete list of the recalled models, as well as the model years concerned, is listed below.

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
FERRARI4302005-2009
FERRARI488 PISTA2019-2020
FERRARI6122010-2011
FERRARI612 SCAGLIETTI2005-2011
FERRARI8122018-2022
FERRARICALIFORNIA2009-2017
FERRARICALIFORNIA T2015-2017
FERRARIF12 BERLINETTA2013-2017
FERRARIF12 TDF2017
FERRARIF60 AMERICA2016
FERRARIF8 SPIDER2020-2022
FERRARIF8 TRIBUTO2020-2022
FERRARIFF2012-2016
FERRARIGTC4LUSSO2018-2020
FERRARIGTC4LUSSO T2018-2019
FERRARILAFERRARI2013-2015
FERRARILAFERRARI APERTA2017
FERRARIPORTOFINO2019-2022
FERRARIROMA2021-2022

Ferrari North America, Inc., is planning to officially inform owners via mail in late September. In the meantime, the NHTSA alert indicated that dealers will remedy the issue by replacing the reservoir caps and updating the car’s software “free of charge.”

The NHTSA added that Ferrari North America’s latest recall is an expansion of a recall announced in 2021, when the company had identified a possible 5,601 vehicles affected by the issue.

Customers with additional questions can contact Ferrari’s customer service team at 1-201-816-2668 or dial the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.