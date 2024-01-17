(The Hill) – Google has updated its message for its Chrome “incognito mode” after settling a class-action privacy lawsuit last month that alleged the company collected data from users using the feature.

The updated message clarifies that websites and services, including Google, can collect a user’s data, even while browsing in incognito mode. This comes weeks after the company settled a $5 billion privacy lawsuit that accused Google of misleading users to believe that Google would not be tracking their data while using the browser setting.

“Others who use this device won’t see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won’t change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved,” reads the updated message, according to The Verge.

The previous message did not mention how data could be collected on websites and services, including Google.

“Now you can browse privately, and other people who use this device won’t see your activity. However, downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved,” the previous message reads.

The Verge noted that MSPowerUser was the first to spot the updated change, which can only be seen on the latest build of Google Chrome. The bullets underneath the message, with information such as where the activity may still be visible, remained unchanged. The bullet points noted that activity may still be visible to websites a user visits, an employer, school or a user’s internet service provider.

“We’re pleased to resolve this case, which we’ve long disputed, and will provide even more information to users about Incognito Mode. Incognito mode in Chrome will continue to give people the choice to browse the internet without their activity being saved to their browser or device,” Google spokesperson José Castañeda said in a statement to The Hill.