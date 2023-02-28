(NewsNation) — A court Tuesday unsealed the search warrant for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger‘s Pennsylvania residence, listing items seized from the Kohberger family home.

Kohberger is facing charges for the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Nov. 2022. Kohberger, 28, was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University.

Authorities used familial DNA from trash at the Kohberger family home to link Kohberger to the crime scene after tracking him across the country. They raided the home and arrested Kohberger on Dec. 30, before extraditing him to Idaho to stand trial.

Police in Pennsylvania seized items including clothing, medical gloves, and a cheek swab for DNA collection. The warrant also shows Kohberger was being surveilled while in Pennsylvania and was tracked using his cell phone.

The courts previously unsealed a warrant for Kohberger’s Washington apartment, where items seized included a computer tower and portions of a pillow.

You can read the full search warrant below.

Pennsylvania State Police swabbed Kohberger’s DNA and seized a silver flashlight, four “medical-style gloves,” a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black Champion sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts and black Under Armour boxers, according to an inventory of the items.

The significance of the items, if any, was not immediately clear.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has yet to enter a plea.

Additional warrants from Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania are due to be made public Wednesday.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched Kohberger’s Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.