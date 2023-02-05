HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children abducted from Missouri were found inside of a Florida grocery store on Wednesday, nearly one year after they disappeared.

The High Springs Police Department said Brooke and Adrian Gilley were found with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, while shopping at a Winn-Dixie store about 20 miles outside Gainesville.

Officers were checking vehicle tags in the parking lot when they discovered one was registered to Gilley, a wanted fugitive. Police said they found her shopping with the children. All three had disguised their identities, police said.

Gilley was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping out of Clay County, Missouri, which is north of Kansas City. The warrant was issued in July of 2022, months after the children were last seen.

Brooke and Adrian were 10 and 12 years old, respectively, when they disappeared in March, according to Nexstar’s WDAF. They were previously believed to be in California with Kristi Gilley.

High Springs police said the children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their custodial family.