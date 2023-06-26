MISSOURI (WJW) — It’s nicknamed the Frankenfish for its ability to continue living even on land.

Its real name is the northern snakehead fish (Channa argus) and after being spotted at the Duck Creek Conservation Area in the southeastern part of Missouri last month, wildlife officials are warning people to be on the lookout for this harmful and invasive species.

The air-breathing, freshwater fish, which is federally regulated, is originally from East Asia and can grow up to three feet, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Invasive Species Information Center. The fish has gotten much attention in the media for its ability to slither on land to find a more preferable body of water.

The “Frankenfish” was first discovered in California in 1997, according to the U.S. Geological Society. Since then, the species has been observed in 15 other states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri (first reported observation was in 2019), New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

This is the third observation of the northern snakehead this year: Louisiana reported its first in early June, and Pennsylvania recorded another sighting.

The northern snakehead fish’s appearance lives up to its name. The fish is long and thin, and has a dorsal fin that runs the length of its body, USGS explains. It’s brown with dark blotches that almost make it look like a boa constrictor or another snake.

The fish is akin to the Bowfin, according to officials, and the pair are often confused. Noticeable differences include their bottom fins: a Bowfin’s anal fin is short while a northern snakehead’s is long, and a Bowfin’s pelvic fin appears in its belly region while a northern snakehead’s is almost directly below its pectoral fin.

UNDATED: In this undated handout photo from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a northern snakehead fish is held. The northern snakehead, dubbed “Frankenfish”, is an invasive species from Asia that threatens North American ecosystems. The fish is highly predatory and some species have the ability to breathe air while crossing land to new bodies of water. The snakehead has been found in parts of Maryland as well as in Lake Michigan. (Photo by the SDA via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – APRIL 28: A northern snakehead fish swims in a tank at the Academy of Natural Sciences April 28, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Richard Horwitz, a senior biologist with the Academy of Natural Sciences and his team caught 15 northern snakehead, whose scientific name is Channa Argus, in FDR Park two days ago. The northern snakehead can grow to several feet in size, crawl on land for short distances, and is native to Asia and Africa. Scientists fear the fish, with its voracious appetite, can destroy or severely harm the ecosystem. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Northern snakehead fish, photo on black (Associated Press)

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries biologist Kinte Thompson holds an adult northern snakehead fish that was killed Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2002 in a Crofton, Md. pond after DNR officials poisoned the pond with rotenone. Officials hope to eradicate the non-native fish, which was illegally released, from the pond. (AP Photo/ Steve Ruark)

A northern snakehead can grow to be roughly three feet in length.

U.S. officials said anyone who finds a northern snakehead needs to kill the sharp-toothed fish by putting it in a freezer or on ice. Letting it go may mean it could wreak havoc on the local ecosystem, especially because of its ability to breathe air and live for extended periods of time out of the water.

“Photograph the fish if you have access to a camera so the species of snakehead fish can be positively identified,” the USGS said. Then, notify your nearest fish and game agency, or contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 703-358-2148.

The fish was seen in Georgia back in 2019 and has been seen in the wild in other states, including Missouri before.