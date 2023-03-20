(NewsNation) — An American college student was found dead while on spring break in Mexico, amid the State Departments’ warnings to avoid the country due to violence.

Henry Meacock was a student at Ohio State University, visiting Mexico earlier this week for spring break, according to reports.

The university confirmed his death but exact details of when, where and how Meacock died have not been released.

“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” OSU said in a statement. The university is also directing students to the counseling center for support.

Thousands of students are still going to Mexico to for spring break.

Another student is on life support at a Florida hospital after being airlifted out of Mexico.

Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, traveled to Cabo San Lucas earlier this month to celebrate spring break with her friends.

Burke said she had a headache, lay down, but was unable to wake up, according to her friends. She was taken to a Mexican hospital and later flown back to the U.S. for treatment after her family raised $142,000 in days with a GoFundMe campaign.

Sources told NewsNation Burke suffers from a genetic condition that causes her brain to hemorrhage, a condition she has had before her trip to Mexico.

The FBI is still looking for the three Americans who went missing last month and investigating the killings of another two.

Last month, the State Department issued a Level 4 “do not travel” warning for many parts of Mexico. As of March 9, many of those warnings remained in place. That includes the Guerrero state due to crime, and five states due to crime and kidnapping: Colima, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas (where two Americans were killed earlier this month), and Zacatecas.

The State Department advises tourists to “reconsider travel,” a Level 3 warning, to seven more states: Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos and Sonora. If you are traveling to popular tourist spots like Cancun or the Riviera Maya (listed as top destinations for 2023 by AAA), the government urges you to “exercise increased caution.”

Violence also has struck spring breakers in Florida.

Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling.

The city said in a news release the curfew would be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, with an additional curfew likely to be put in place Thursday through next Monday, March 27. The curfew mainly affects South Beach, the most popular party location for spring breakers.

The release said the two separate shootings Friday night and early Sunday that left two people dead and “excessively large and unruly crowds” led to the decision. The city commission plans a meeting Monday to discuss potential further restrictions next week.

Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings, also on Ocean Drive. The year before that, there were about 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officials to take steps aimed at calming the situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.