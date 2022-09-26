PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a woman reported she had been driven into a Providence, Rhode Island, river by someone she met on a dating app.

According to a police report obtained by Nexstar’s WPRI, the incident happened at a boat launch along the Seekonk River Sunday evening.

The woman told officers she had been on a date with a man she’d met three months ago on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.”

The two were inside the car at the boat launch when the man allegedly became angry with the woman, according to police. The woman claimed he told her, “I’m done with this, you have been playing me.”

Police said the man then accelerated and crashed the car into the water with both of them inside.

The woman quickly opened the passenger side door and swam to shore, according to the police report. She then ran down the street and found a resident who called the police.

Police said the woman wasn’t sure whether the man got out of the car because she was primarily focused on getting to safety.

The woman did not appear to be seriously injured but was transported to Rhode Island Hospital to be evaluated.

The man was nowhere to be found, according to police, though officers noticed some wet footprints walking away from the boat launch.

The woman described the man as Black with short hair and a beard. She said he was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and white sneakers. Police haven’t yet said whether or not they are looking for the man.