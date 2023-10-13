(KTLA) – T-Mobile will be moving some of its customers on older phone plans to the company’s latest options, which could result in customers paying more on their monthly bills.

Customers impacted will see a change in their phone bills starting in November unless they call customer care to opt out.

T-Mobile confirmed the reports to CNET, who first broke the news. Customers on the company’s older One, Simple Choice, Magenta and Magenta 55 Plus plans will be moved to newer options.

Customers impacted by the change will be sent notices beginning on Oct. 17. T-Mobile told CNET that “there will be an increase of approximately $10 per line.” The spokesperson added that customers who sign up for AutoPay can save $5 per line (there is a maximum of eight lines per account).

“We’re always looking for ways to give our customers more from our services, so we’re moving a small number who were on older rate plans to newer plans that will deliver them enhanced features,” according to the spokesperson, who didn’t specify how many accounts constitute a “small” number.

Those who don’t want to move to another plan can opt out by calling T-Mobile’s Customer Care. According to CNET, the deadline customers have to stop the change is unknown.

News of the change first made its rounds on Reddit, YouTube and other media platforms.

Reddit users shared that customers on Simple Choice will be moved to either Magenta or Essentials Select, others on Magenta or One will move to Go5G, and customers on Magenta 55 Plus will be migrated to Go5G 55 Plus.

Business users on Simple Choice Business will be switched over to the carrier’s Business Unlimited Advanced, according to Reddit posts.

Nexstar’s KTLA reached out to T-Mobile about the change but didn’t receive a response in time for publication.