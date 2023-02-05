LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status.

The actor won a Grammy Award Sunday for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir “Finding Me.”

“I just EGOT!” she shouted from the stage as she accepted the trophy, using the term for the rare person who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award during their career.

The celebrated actor has two Tonys, most recently for “Fences” in 2010, she won an Emmy in 2015 for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and won an Oscar in 2017 for the film version of “Fences.”

“Oh, my God,” she said. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey.”

The audiobook category has seen some seriously famous winners, including Michelle Obama and ex-presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Davis’ fellow nominees this year included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx, and one of the other 17 members of the EGOT club, Mel Brooks.

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and Rita Moreno.