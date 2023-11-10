TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From wedding bells to dollar signs, one couple is still feeling the wedding bliss after a Michigan man won $1 million from a lottery one day after his wedding.

The 57-year-old player bought the Diamonds & Pearls lottery ticket from an E-Z Mart in Prudenville, Michigan.

(The Michigan Lottery)

“I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” the man said. “When she revealed the ‘$1 MIL’ prize amount, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won. It was an exciting couple of days for us!”

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $693,000.

The man told the Michigan Lottery that he plans to invest his winnings.