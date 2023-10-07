DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man charged with killing a Duke University graduate student and injuring another woman in a Monday morning shooting appeared in court Friday.

A judge said Friday that Stephon Richard Dubose, 30, will be held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

Dubose is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Angela Marina Risi who was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham. Her father said on social media that she was shot in her home.

The other victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Her current condition is unknown.

Risi was a second-year graduate student pursuing her master’s of fine arts degree at Duke.

Dubose was arrested and charged Thursday with murder and attempted first-degree murder.

‘A gentle and compassionate soul’

On Thursday, Risi’s brother, Anthony Risi, started a GoFundMe campaign that has already surpassed its goal of $7,500. It has currently raised more than $18,000.

Angela Risi (right) dances during a segment of a CBS morning show.

“Funds will be used to take care of some immediate travel and shipping costs related to getting her remains back home to San Diego and settling her estate on the opposite side of the county,” Anthony Risi said in the GoFundMe post.

He also remembers his sister as “a gentle and compassionate soul who was a light in the life of anyone who knew her. She was quirky, eccentric, and bursting with intelligence and talent, but we will never get to know how the rest of her story would have unfolded.”