North Dakota couple welcomes quintuplets

(KX News) – Doctors told them it’s a 1 in 43 million chance, and a family in Surrey is that one.



Joshua and Megan Hulen welcomed quintuplets — that’s five babies — in September, and are now home as a family of nine.

So, let’s get this out of the way.

“They did not come from IVF,” mother Megan Hulen said with a laugh.

Her husband, Joshua, added, “and they’re not COVID babies…it was before.”



The Hulen’s say they’re grateful for many reasons. One is because the timing allowed for Joshua to be able to go with Megan to at least the first two doctor appointments.



“It’s been really crazy, something we never expected, for sure,” said Megan.



They were already parents to two boys — 7-year-old Jacob and 2-year-old Matthew — and wanted to try for a girl.



The couple tried fertility treatments, but doctors canceled the cycle and all fertility meds after some issues.



Here’s what happened shortly after:



“Went to our first ultrasound at six weeks and found out that there were five,” Megan said.



“Pretty shocking. Exciting and terrifying all at once I’d say,” Joshua said. “Yeah, definitely,” Megan said.



Fast forward about half a year. Chloe, Adam, Emma, Allison and Madison were born on Sept. 2, at 32 weeks.



The proud parents say doctors were just as shocked as they were, even saying this about the likelihood of having five babies:

“They’re not viable, or one or two vanish, or those types of things happen,” Megan explained. “And so we thought, ‘OK, there’s not going to be five. There’s going to be two, three, or something. We went back after a week and there were five heartbeats.”



And just like that, five babies — five blessings — are here today.

Joshua said, “It’s miraculous but overwhelming all at the same time.”



Miraculous, it is. Specialists in Fargo told the couple that their quints are the first in North Dakota.



Big brother Jacob Hulen said, “I’m glad to be home and it’s just amazing because you know, this has never happened.”



While the family says they’re happy to be home and for their health, they can’t help but think about the future.



In just a few years, they’ll be in the market for a new, much bigger, home. They’re already in the market for a new vehicle. They had to rent one and a U-Haul just to get home from Fargo.



With so much love and so many babies, life will never be the same. Things aren’t so simple anymore, but that’s OK.



Megan said, “We’re super excited and happy to have a big family. It’s bigger than what we anticipated but…”

“A lot bigger,” Joshua chimed in.



“We’re blessed and we’re happy about it,” Megan continued.



And with a laugh, Joshua agreed.

“Absolutely. And at some point in the future, when we get to sleep again, we’ll be thankful for that too.”

And with five healthy babies comes a much longer grocery list.



That’s why a neighbor of the Hulen’s and her friend have organized a donation drive.

It’s Sunday, Oct. 18, from 2-4 p.m. in Surrey.

They ask that anyone able please drop off donations to 14 Harmony Blvd.

There will be balloons to help find the address.

They’re asking for things like diapers, clothes, bottles or even gift cards to help the new family of nine.