NY allows stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment

Seats are earmarked for fans at future games prior to the NHL hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. New York State announced today that arenas can re-open on Feb. 23 at 10% occupancy. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Large arenas and stadiums in New York can soon reopen for sports and entertainment at 10% of their normal capacity under a plan announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said Wednesday that major venues with a capacity of 10,000 or more can reopen starting Feb. 23.

The Barclays Center has already received state approval to reopen Feb. 23 for the Brooklyn Nets home game against the Sacramento Kings.

The governor’s announcement comes as the number of COVID-19 infections drops, but remains much higher than last fall or summer.

Public health experts question why New York’s policy includes indoor stadiums, and are concerned about still-high rates and the threat of more contagious variants.