NY Governor helps rescue man from overturned van

NEW YORK (WSPA/CNN Newsource) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was the state’s “Hero in Chief” Monday morning.

Governor Cuomo stepped in to help rescue a man involved in a crash.

According to the governor’s office, Cuomo was headed to the airport on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway when he came upon a large van on its side.

Cuomo and his entourage stopped to offer assistance.

State police cut the man out of his seatbelt and – in the video – you can see Cuomo and two other people pull the man out of the vehicle to safety.