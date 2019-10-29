Obese cat vocalizes its strong dislike for working out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An obese cat, we prefer to call pleasantly plumped, is purring with frustration because she was just put on a new workout plan, and she’s not happy about it. Cinder Block, as she’s lovingly called, was just relinquished to the Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Bellingham, Washington.

She was checked into the hospital because of her fuller than most figure. For the record, Cinder is pretty comfortable with her body image. She looks at it as being more to love. But once her extra curvy rolls of fur started to affect her health, it was time to kick things into gear.

Cinder is on a low-calorie diet filled with nutritious food, but she’s also expected to do lots of cardio to get her back to a healthy weight.

However, like most of us, Cinder isn’t always excited about getting in those workouts, especially when the exercise involves an underwater treadmill. And like most cats, she’s been very vocal about it.

Good luck, Cinder Block! You can do it!