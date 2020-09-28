Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty

State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor’s family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman’s death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The lone Kentucky detective charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has pleaded not guilty.

Brett Hankison’s plea Monday comes five days after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of “wanton endangerment” for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.

Hankison was one of three undercover narcotics detectives who opened fire inside Taylor’s house on the night of March 13 during a botched drug raid.

He was fired in June after officials said he “blindly” shot into Taylor’s home.

A grand jury last week declined to charge Hankison or the other two officers who fired their weapons with Taylor’s fatal shooting.

The decision set off protests in downtown Louisville and across the country.