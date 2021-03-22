Officer shot in Virginia during retrieval of runaway cow

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A police officer in Virginia was accidentally shot after he and others tried to corral a cow that had escaped from a livestock auction and was wandering city streets.

Harrisonburg police told news outlets that the officer was in stable condition after being shot in the lower body Saturday night.

Police were investigating whether the officer was shot by a colleague or someone else involved in the effort to retrieve the cow.

Officers received calls about the escaped cow around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

At one point it was spotted near a 7-Eleven on North Main Street.

The cow was euthanized after its capture.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store