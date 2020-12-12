Officials: 6 people injured by car during NYC protest

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the protest march was passing through an intersection at around 4 p.m. when a car went into the crowd. The New York Fire Department says six people were hospitalized. Police and fire officials said the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening. (AP Photo/David Martin)

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say several people have been injured by a car at a protest in midtown Manhattan.

Witnesses say the protest march was passing through an intersection at around 4 p.m. when a car went into the crowd.

The New York Fire Department says six people were hospitalized.

Police and fire officials said the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of what caused the car to go into the protest were unclear.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene at 39th Street and Third Avenue.

A participant says the march was aimed at drawing attention to an ongoing hunger strike by immigration detainees at a jail in New Jersey.

