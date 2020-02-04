Officials find missing kayaker in Florida Everglades

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
lake-pond-water-stream-creek-generic_549304

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Virginia man who went missing while kayaking in the Florida Everglades has been found alive.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter crew spotted 67-year-old Mark Miele on Monday and led a marine unit to his location.

He was being treated Monday afternoon at a Naples hospital.

Officials say Miele embarked on a solo kayaking trip in Everglades National Park on Jan. 22 and was due back Jan. 29.

He never returned, but National Park Service rangers found a bag containing his wallet and phone Sunday, giving rescuers an area to target their search.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store