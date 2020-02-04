Officials find missing kayaker in Florida Everglades

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Virginia man who went missing while kayaking in the Florida Everglades has been found alive.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter crew spotted 67-year-old Mark Miele on Monday and led a marine unit to his location.

He was being treated Monday afternoon at a Naples hospital.

Officials say Miele embarked on a solo kayaking trip in Everglades National Park on Jan. 22 and was due back Jan. 29.

He never returned, but National Park Service rangers found a bag containing his wallet and phone Sunday, giving rescuers an area to target their search.