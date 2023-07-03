GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews from Greenwood County responded to a house fire Sunday night.

According to the County of Greenwood, around 10:20 p.m. multiple calls were received by motorists coming into the county and patrons at Break on the Lake regarding a fire near the 100 block of Pebble Lane.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a pole barn fully engulfed in flames and a boathouse with the vinyl side melting.

Fire Services focused on the initial attack on the exposure and were able to limit the fire damage on the boathouse.

The County of Greenwood said there was heat and smoke damage to the entire second floor of the boathouse.

Officials said the preliminary cause of the fire was fireworks.

No injuries were reported.