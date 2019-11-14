Ohio high school announces mandatory drug testing for all students

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Catholic high school in Butler County will begin drug testing students in 2020 as part of a new health and wellness initiative. Badin High School is in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

According to FOX 19, the students were told about the policy in a school assembly this week. The school says a critical component of student success is to remain drug free.

“Given the great pressures our students face, now is the time to take an even more aggressive stance against the threat of drug use,” a statement says on the school’s website.

According to FOX 19, every student will be tested at least once a year.

If a student tests positive, the policy requires their parents be notified, and the student evaluated by a professional before being tested again within 90 days.