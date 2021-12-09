Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to rename 3-inches of highway for Lincoln Riley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following the sudden departure of Lincoln Riley from the University of Oklahoma, an Oklahoma lawmaker has proposed a measure to ‘honor’ the former Sooner coach.

Sen. Bill Coleman has requested a measure that would name the last three inches of the westbound lanes of Hwy 325 in the panhandle as the “Lincoln Riley Highway.”

“I felt the State of Oklahoma needed an appropriate goodbye to this former head coach whose sudden departure left many in shock, including a team of young, dedicated college players. I found the tiniest section of our most desolate of highways to pay tribute to Coach Riley’s exit from Oklahoma football and the state,” Coleman said. “This is only fitting as this is the last three inches one sees before leaving our great state heading west.”

Under the bill, Sen. Coleman said he would personally pay for any signage.

“While we are all free to pursue employment elsewhere, there is a level of professionalism that is expected to be adhered to,” Coleman said. “From all indications, professionalism was pretty much absent in how this departure was executed.”

The bill request could become law during the next legislative session.