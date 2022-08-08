(WGHP) – Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Monday morning at her home in California, according to her husband.

The singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and activist won four Grammys and had five number one hits and ten top ten hits. She also had two number one albums in the 1970s.

She is most well known for her role as Sandy Olsson in “Grease” and was passionate about the environment and animal rights.

Her husband released the following statement: