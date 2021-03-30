Oregon man accused of breaking into Swiss ambassador’s home, assaulting him

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the Washington, D.C. home of the Swiss ambassador to the United States and assaulting him, according to court documents.

Christian David Mandeville was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents on Monday for unlawful entry, assault on a police officer, two counts of simple assault and resisting arrest, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

According to a court document, a Secret Service agent was dispatched to the residence of the Swiss ambassador to the United States, which is connected to the Embassy of Switzerland, just after 2 p.m. on Monday for a report of an unwanted guest.

When the agent arrived at the scene, according to the complaint, he was greeted by Switzerland’s ambassador, Jacques Pitteloud, who told him and other law enforcement officers at the scene that Mandeville “refused to leave the premises” and that he was concerned Mandeville would “be alarmed once we entered.”

According to the complaint, the agent entered the ambassador’s residence with Pitteloud, when they saw Mandeville try to run farther into the residence.

“The Ambassador put his hands out to stop Mandeville, but Mandeville used his arms to knock away the Ambassador’s arms,” the complaint said. “Mandeville then used his body to try and push his way past the Ambassador. His actions pushed the Ambassador backward.”

The Secret Service agent tried to detain Mandeville, but “he continued to pull away and fight against” the agent, according to the court document. It was also determined Mandeville had left his backpack on the other side of the fence to the property, the complaint said, which resulted in the area being temporarily closed as the scene was cleared.

After he was detained, authorities later reviewed surveillance video, according to the court documents, which showed how Mandeville was initially stopped by an embassy employee and how Mandeville allegedly repeatedly pushed the employee to get around him and inside the embassy.

It’s unclear if Mandeville has an attorney.