MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WFLA) — Legendary singer Patti LaBelle was forced offstage while performing at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater Saturday night after a bomb threat triggered an evacuation.

The video showed the singer in the middle of her performance when three people came and escorted LaBelle off stage.

“Wait!” she is heard saying as she is rushed away from a confused audience. One audience member can be heard asking, “What happened?”

The Pabst Theater Group, which organized the concert, confirmed the concert disruption was due to a bomb threat.

“We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit,” the organization said in a statement.

News station TMJ4 reported that K-9 units searched the theater but found no explosive devices.

The Pabst Theater Group said it was working to reschedule the show with LaBelle.