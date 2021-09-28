Person smoking inside bathroom forces American Airlines flight to divert to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person smoking inside an airplane bathroom forced an American Airlines flight to divert to Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk International Airpot scanner Tuesday afternoon, officials relayed a message regarding a plane having smoke in the cockpit area of a plane.

The ORF Deputy Executive Director later confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the plane was diverted to Norfolk.

Officials say the American Airlines flight was on its way from Miami to Boston when smoke and the smell of burning paper was detected in the cockpit.

The plane was able to land safely and everyone on board was confirmed safe.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a person had been smoking inside the airplane bathroom before it was diverted.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

No further information has been released.