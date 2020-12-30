Petula Clark shocked that ‘Downtown’ played before bombing

Debris remains on the sidewalks in front of buildings damaged in a Christmas Day explosion Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Officials have named 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man behind the bombing in which he was killed, but the motive has remained elusive. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Petula Clark expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit “Downtown” was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning.

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?” Clark wrote on a Facebook post Tuesday.

Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.

The explosion took place in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown. The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of “Downtown” before the blast.

“[Millions] of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark wrote. “Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”