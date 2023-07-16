WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPHL) — The man who was caught on film attempting to abduct a 14-year-old girl from the Willow Grove Park Mall on Wednesday night is now in police custody.

44-year-old Khalil Evans of Philadelphia turned himself in to police on Thursday afternoon less than 24 hours after the incident went public.

“This is the type of crime where the hair on (the back of your neck) stands up,” Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Malloy said during a news conference on Thursday. “It’s very disturbing.”

The attempted abduction happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening when the 14-year-old girl was briefly separated from her friends.

She told police that as she was headed down the escalator to the first floor of the mall, she was met at the bottom by Evans, who identified himself as “Alex.”

Evans then asked the teen to walk with him, but she told him no.

44-year-old Khalil Evans of Philadelphia is seen holding a teenage girl by her arm as she says he tried to abduct her from the Willow Grove Mall on July 12, 2023. (Courtesy Abington Twp. Police)

When she attempted to walk away, Evans grabbed the girl by the arm and tried to forcibly lead her out of the mall.

The moment was caught by the girl’s cell phone camera as she began recording him.

As they approached the mall exit, the girl was able to escape after she started screaming and managed to get away. She was eventually assisted by other customers in the mall.

Evans has a lengthy criminal history in both Philadelphia and Montgomery counties and was already on probation in Philadelphia.

Last week, he was declared mentally competent to stand trial for a 2022 gun possession case in Philadelphia.

“This is a 28-page rap sheet,” Malloy said, waving the documents in his hand. “It includes numerous weapons offenses, possession of firearms, aggravated assault, terroristic threats. This is an individual who should not have been on the street.”

Evans faces felony charges of unlawful imprisonment of a minor. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

A second man who was seen in surveillance footage with Evans has not been charged. Police are trying to figure out what connection, if any, he has to Evans and this incident.

Both men left the mall together, but not before Evans allegedly harassed three other minors

When Evans was taken into custody, he was wearing a mall security shirt. Abington Police say he does not work security for the mall and nor does he work for any security company.

Willow Grove Mall owner PREIT released a statement about the attempted abduction saying the safety and security of their customers is a “top priority.”