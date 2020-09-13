Philippines deports US Marine in transgender killing

CORRECTS TO SAY HIS HANDCUFFED PLACED, INSTEAD OF BEING TAKEN OFF – In this photo provided by the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton has handcuffs placed before leaving Camp Aguinaldo on his way to the airport in Quezon city, Philippines, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Pemberton, a U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman, was deported Sunday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines. (Bureau of Immigration via AP)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman has been deported after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines.

Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was extremely grateful to President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his most sincere sympathy to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender in a motel northwest of Manila.

Duterte’s pardon was condemned by LGBTQ groups while the case has rekindled perceptions that American military personnel who run afoul of Philippine laws can get special treatment under a defense pact.