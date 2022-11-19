WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

According to Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey, the initial call about the plane crash came in from Jeketer Drive.

Firefighters remain at the scene checking for any kind of hazardous materials that may have leaked and could cause a fire hazard, according to Chief Ramsey. A phone line was also taken down in the crash.

The plane came to a rest in a woodline behind a couple of houses in a residential area, according to Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported to anyone in the residential area at this time.

This is a developing story.