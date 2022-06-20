NEW YORK (AP) — Three people have been critically injured after a taxi cab turning onto a narrow section of Broadway hit a bicyclist, swerved onto a Manhattan sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians.

Police say Monday afternoon’s crash spurred onlookers into action. Bystanders rushed to try to lift the taxi off two women pinned by the vehicle.

It happened at 1 p.m. in the city’s Flatiron district. That’s a little more than five blocks south of tourist-packed Herald Square.

Police say it appears to have been accidental. An investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.