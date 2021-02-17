Police: 8 hurt in shooting near Philadelphia transit station

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say eight people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

Police said a 71-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was hit once in the stomach and multiple times in the legs shortly before 3 p.m.

Seven others, ranging from 17 to 70, were listed as stable.

Police say one man was shot in the back, two other men were hit in the legs, a man and a woman were each struck in the thigh and a teen girl was grazed in the right arm.

An eighth person later came to a hospital with a graze wound.

Police reported two recovered firearms and one person in custody.

