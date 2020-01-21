Police: Baby boy found dead inside dumpster in Nevada

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) – Detectives need the public’s help finding the person or persons responsible for leaving a 1- to 6-month-old baby boy inside a dumpster in North Las Vegas.

The child was found dead Sunday morning in a dumpster in the 2500 block of Carroll Street near E. Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive, according to the the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at about 8:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the area in reference to a baby found in a dumpster.

Arriving officers called medical personnel to check on the child who is of Hispanic descent. That is when he was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Las Vegas Police detectives need the public’s help in this investigation and are asking citizens to check on their children, grandchildren or nephews to make sure they are ok.

The Coroner’s Office will release the identity, and cause and manner of the child’s death, after the proper notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.